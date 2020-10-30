What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi tv actress and model Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "A smile can brighten the darkest day". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Awesome" Sultana Mahmud, fb











Bangladeshi actress, model and director Afsana Mimi shared a picture on her FB page with actress Sabnur and Nusrat Imrose Tisha.The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "mimi u r the best" Zakaria Jack", Fb









Facebook user Debrup Roy posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Awesome" Kishan Goon, fb











Nusrat Imrose Tisha is a Bangladeshi actress, model and producer who has appeared mainly in Bengali television and films. She posted a picture on her FB page and received a lot of love comments. "Wow" Akter Hossain, Fb



Leave Your Comments