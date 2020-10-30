Nazmul Chowdhury Rubel no more



Nazmul Chowdhury Rubel, an esteemed lawyer and a devoted follower of the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and father of Neyamul Chowdhury Nirjhor, a journalist of The Asian Age, passed away yesterday at a hospital in the capital.





Nazmul Chowdhury Rubel was a dedicated activist of Awami League. He stood by the party under tough circumstances including the caretaker government's regime during one eleven. A veil of sorrow has come down among the leaders of Awami League at the death of Nazmul Chowdhury Rubel.





Shoeb Chowdhury, Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age, stated in a condolence message that Nazmul Chowdhury Rubel was an honest lawyer and was a man of integrity. He backed up Awami League during troublesome times, Shoeb Chowdhury added. Shoeb Chowdhury also sought divine blessings for Nazmul Chowdhury Rubel so that his departed soul rests in peace.



