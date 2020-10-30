BSMRSTU admission seekers on hunger strike

Admission seekers continue hunger strike for the second consecutive day on Thursday. -AA



A group of admission seekers who secured their position in the waiting list of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University admission test for the 2019-20 academic year continues hunger strike for the second consecutive day demanding admission against the vacant seats at BSMRSTU.





Six admission seekers continued their hunger strike in front of the university's main gate. On that day the protestors also issued a memorandum to the BSMRSTU vice-chancellor demanding the resumption of the admission process.





Md Humaynul Haque, who secured the 427 position in unit H said, "We confirmed through assistant registrar Md. Nazrul Islam that there are still many vacancies. But the university authority has stopped the admission process without any prior notice. For this reason, our education life has become uncertain".





"We will continue our demonstration until our demand is met"- he added.





Dr AQM Mahbub, vice-chancellor of BSMRSTU said, "We have called an emergency meeting of the core committee of the admission test on 1st November at 11 am. We will decide in this regard at that meeting." Mentionable that, without quota around 444 seats remain vacant in the 2019-20 academic year. On 27th October 8 admission seekers started a hunger strike demanding admission against those vacant seats.

Leave Your Comments