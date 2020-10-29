Priyanka will be star along with Heughan, Celine





Global star Priyanka Chopra, who has big lined-up projects on her way like The White Tiger and Matrix 4 has grabbed another Hollywood biggie. Chopra will be seen in a romantic drama along with Outlander star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion. Directed by Jim Strous, the film has got a tentative title Text For You. Priyanka shared the big news with her fans on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture which revealed that Priyanka is to be star in Screen Gems romantic drama. She wrote, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It's my honour. Let's gooooo!" Inspired by the 2016 German hit SMS Fur Dich, the narrative revolves around a woman who, after the death of her fiancé, starts sending texts to his old cell. However, as fate would have it, the number had been reassigned to another gentleman experiencing the same kind of heartbreak. Apart from this, the desi girl will be seen in The White Tiger, a film based on the Man Booker prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga. The film also stars Rajkumar Rao and is set to release on Netflix. Currently, the actress is shooting for one of her upcoming film 'The Matrix 4'.





