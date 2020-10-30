'Bangla- Love In Time Of Second Generations'



Bongo's Italian semi-autobiographical romantic comedy movie "Bangla," to be released on the streaming site on November 13. Written and directed by Phaim Bhuyian, the film depicts the challenges faced by a second-generation adult in the beautiful city of Rome while being caught in love with a girl of different beliefs and cultures, reported by the press release.







The director, Phaim Bhuyian, a second-generation Bangladeshi-Italian, plays the protagonist role in this movie. Phaim, the filmmaker's namesake, a young Muslim of Bangladeshi origin born in Italy 22 years ago, lives with his family in a multiethnic Torpignattara neighborhood at Rome. He works as a museum steward, and plays in a band. At a concert, he meets Asia, his exact opposite: pure instinct, and no rules.







From there, the film showcases the unusual love story of two people from two different worlds. This also gave rise to a small fresco, in which the characters teeter continuously between obligation and desire as they seek a necessarily multifaceted identity. "The movie depicts an accurate picture of multi-ethnic second-generation life abroad of late. With its quirky humor, I believe our audience in Bangladesh and the Diaspora located outside will enjoy it greatly." said Fayaz Taher, Chief Operating Officer at Bongo. Viewers in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Singapore will be able to watch this movie exclusively on Bongo.

Leave Your Comments