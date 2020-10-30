Bangabandhu Fed Cup Handball begins Saturday

BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Orient Brede managing director Mahbub-Uj-Zaman and managing committee's secretary Salim seen during the press conference on Thursday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium. -BHF



Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball competition (men's) begins from Saturday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.





A total of four teams - Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Bandarban District Sports Association and Team handball Dhaka -- will take part in the meet, sponsored by Orient Brede and organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).





Sponsor Orient Brede will provide Taka one lac out of the total competition budget of Taka two lacs and fifty thousand to run the meet. In this regard, a press conference was held on Thursday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium to provide all the details of the meet. BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Orient Brede managing director Mahbub-Uj-Zaman and managing committee's Secretary Salim Mia were present in the press conference.

