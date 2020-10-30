26 youths to be given nat'l youth award this year



State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP on Thursday said the National Youth Day will be celebrated on Sunday through various programmes across the country and on occasion of this day, twenty six successful youths will get the Bangabandhu National Youth Award, BSS report.







"The first November's youth day has been named Bangabandhu National Youth Day on occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," said the State Minister for Sports while speaking at a press conference on occasion of national youth day at his secretariat office on Thursday.





In order to build the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream, keeping in mind the creativity, self-confidence and work ethic of the youth, the theme of Bangabandhu National Youth Day has been decided in this year of "The call of Mujib year, employment of youth."





The State Minister described the various programs taken on the occasion of the day and said that the inaugural function of Bangabandhu National Youth Day has been organized on November 1 at 10 am at Ganabhaban and Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Dhaka.





In recognition of their exemplary contribution in setting up self-employment projects, twenty one successful self-employed youths and five successful youth organizers will be awarded the National Youth Award this year and commemorative stamps and envelopes will be unveiled on the occasion of Bangabandhu National Youth Day. Similar programs will be implemented in every district and upazila of the country.



Russell further said that there is no other option but to utilize this young society with immense potential to achieve the goal of building a prosperous Bangladesh by 2021, digital Bangladesh by 2021, SDG by the United Nations by 2030 and above all by 2041.





To this end, the present youth-friendly government is determined to expand the activities of the department to the grassroots level and create more employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth at home and abroad.





To this end, during the present government (January 1, 2009 to June 30, 2020), 30 lakhs 29 thousand 729 people have been trained in various trades by the department of Youth Development. So far, a total of 2 lakh 30 thousand 474 people have been trained and 2 lakhs 26 thousand 129 people have been provided temporary employment under the National Service Programme in 128 upazilas of 37 districts.





Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain, Director General of Youth Development Akhtaruz Zaman Khan Kabir and senior officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports were also present at the press conference.





