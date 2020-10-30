Lakshmi Puja today



Lakshmi Puja, a religious festival of the Hindu community, will be observed today with due religious fervor and enthusiasm.





The Puja is arranged on the next full-moon night after the end of the greatest religious festival of the Hindu community Durga Puja. This full moon night is also called Kujagori Purnima, reports BSS. According to Hindu scripture, Lakshmi, wife of lord Vishnu, is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, luxury, beauty, fertility and auspiciousness. She represents the beautiful and bountiful aspect of nature.





Owl, a predatory and usually nocturnal bird which is traditionally described as wise, is the carrier of Lakshmi. She (Lakshmi) bestows power, pleasure and prosperity on those who deserve her grace. To get her blessings, one must respect the laws of life and appreciate the wonders of existence. Traditionally Hindu women observe fasting on the occasion and floor of the homes are decorated with footprint of Lakshmi and torch lights in the evening. They worship Lakshmi in their homes after taking bath and wearing new or clean clothes.





The devotees believe that if Lakshi Devi is satisfied in the visit, there will be no financial problems in the family and happiness and comfort will increase there.





The Hindu devotees will perform the puja tomorrow at different temples and mandaps as well as at their homes.





In the capital, Lakshmi Puja will be performed in Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Math and Ramkrishna Mission, Shankharibazar, Tantibazar, Sutrapur, Farashganj, Lakshmibazar, Radhamadhab Bigraha Mandir and Radha Govinda Geo Temple.





After worshiping of Goddess Lakhsmi, Anjali will be offered at temples and homes followed by distribution of Prasad.







Leave Your Comments