Electoral system must be reformed: GM Quader



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Thursday said the country's current electoral system will have to be reformed in the interest of multi-party democracy.





"The current electoral system is not effective in many cases. Real democracy will be established and all parties' participation in Parliament will be ensured if MPs are elected in proportion to the number of votes," he said. Under the



current electoral system, the representation of only two-three major parties is ensured in Parliament, reports UNB.



GM Quader made the remarks at a discussion arranged by Jatiya Chhatra Samaj at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the Upazila Day.



He said the federal government system should be introduced since it is not possible to ensure good governance for 18-20 crore people with a unitary government system.



Stating that the federal government system exists in most countries of the world, the Jatiya Party chief said if eight provincial governments are established in the country, they will be able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of people.



"It'll help to ensure all services and justice for people properly," he said.



The Jatiya Party Chairman said article 70 of the constitution needs to be revoked as MPs cannot vote against the party's decision only because of it. "The article 70 helps establish a dictatorship or autocracy in Parliament."



He said article 70 is also a barrier to making the government accountable to the Parliament. "Good governance is not ensured without accountability," he said.



Quader said their late party founder HM Ershad carried out many reforms during his rule, breaking the colonial system for the welfare of people. "He (Ershad) appointed the first-class officers in the Upazila Parishad under the elected representatives and made the administration functional under the elected Zila Parishad chairman."



During Ershad's rule, GM Quader claimed that there was good governance in the country and people could do business without any influence and got jobs irrespective of party affiliation and religion.



He urged the government to fully implement the Upazila system as dreamt by Ershad to empower the public representatives.





