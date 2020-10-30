Udichi celebrates 52nd founding anniversary



Udichi Shilpigoshthi, the largest cultural organization in Bangladesh, celebrated its 52nd founding anniversary on Thursday.





The organization arranged a program in front of the National Museum at Shahbahg in the capital. Participants thronged Shahbagh to enjoy the founding programs of the cultural platform by maintaining health guidelines.





Founding member of Udichi Golam Mohammad Edu, Dhaka University professor Dr. Kaberi Gaayen, Mohammad Tanjim Uddin, Udichi general secretary Jamshed Anwar Topon, among others, were present at the program. Udichi has been fighting for a non-communal, democratic and a humanitarian society free from all kinds of repressions and oppressions since its inception alongside expansion of Bangali culture and history.





Satyen Sen and Ranesh Das Gupta along with numerous youths founded the platform on October 29 in 1968.





Udichi has come under bloody attacks several times by communal forces of the country. Despite that, the organization has been continuing its mission.





