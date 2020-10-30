Dress code for Muslim employees!



The Institute of Public Health has made the Islamic dress code mandatory for its Muslim employees, triggering a social media criticism. In a circular on Thursday signed by the the institute's Director Dr Abdur Rahim said that men must wear trousers above the ankle and women must cover themselves from head to toe.





The circular also directed all employees to strictly maintain 'pordah', or 'veil'and asked them to keep their mobile phones switched off or on silent mode. Regarding the issue, Directorate General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said that under no circumstances the director of the Institute of Public Health can do this as per the terms of public service. He cannot send out such a notice.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has directed his ministry's secretary and the director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take immediate action the dress code notice.





He gave the direction on Thursday when his attention was drawn to the notice, according to the public relations officer of the ministry. The ministry and the DGHS have show-caused the IPH director. Meanwhile, Md Abdur Rahim, the director of the Institute of Public Health, has withdrawn his own order that made the Islamic dress code mandatory for its Muslim employees. He apologised for issuing the order inadvertently and promised not to repeat such a mistake in a statement on Thursday evening amid a debate over the issue on social media.







