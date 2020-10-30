India keen on partnership with BD's economy

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami made a courtesy call on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the Industries Ministry on Thursday. -BSS



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has expressed his country's keen interest to strengthen partnership in Bangladesh's economic development drive.





He came up with such interest while paying a courtesy call on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the Industries Ministry on Thursday. They talked about various issues, including improving the bilateral relations between the two nations.





The Indian envoy praised Bangladesh's recent economic growth and development activities and said India is keen to work with Bangladesh on the basis of Greater Economic Partnership.





"In case of entry of foreign goods into the Indian market, it is mandatory to obtain a standard certificate from some accredited laboratories under the prevailing laws of that country. By adopting this certificate, food and non-food items of Bangladesh can be easily exported to the Indian market," he said. In this regard, he suggested strengthening the linkage of BSTI with the relevant quality institutions in India.





At the same time, he said India would assist in launching mobile testing laboratory services for quality testing of products in Bangladesh.





Mentioning the long-standing good relations with India, the Industries Minister said that Bangladesh's relations with India is very good.





He gratefully recalled the great sacrifices and support of the people of India in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.



Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun mentioned that the two countries have been working together on various regional and international issues to advance the mutual development journey.





Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner also paid a courtesy call on the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mohammad Tajul Islam at his secretariat office on Thursday.







