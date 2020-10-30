Schools to remain shut till Nov 14

The government announced all educational institutions shut since March due to coronavirus outbreak. -UNB file photo



The government has once again extended the closure of educational institutions till November 14 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni disclosed the update at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.





She said, "We are considering reopening of educational institutions on limited scales for the sake of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinees of 2021. We are also thinking about it for other students for a short time, but everything will depend on the coronavirus situation." Earlier, the Education Ministry announced closure of educational institutions till October 31.





The government announced general holidays at the end of March following the coronavirus outbreak and closed all the educational institutions.





Responding to a query, the Education Minister said the government is also thinking about reopening colleges for class XI students on limited scales.





Regarding the deferment of SSC examinations of 2021, Dipu Moni said, "Hope, it won't require. However, everything depends on the virus situation." Talking over the admission process of universities, the minister said, "Everything will be decided keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation.''







''The 4th year students under the National University who have already sat for five examinations can't be evaluated without taking examinations as they'll represent themselves as job seekers and this will also be kept in our mind," she added.





The Education Minister called upon authorities concerned of educational institutions to refrain from taking unnecessary fees from guardians during the closure of the institutions and said, "We'll give directives to this end but the school authorities can take fees needed for operating the institutions."





''No textbook festival will be held next year and steps will be taken to reach the books to the students in time,'' she added.





