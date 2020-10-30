Working to take BD to more dignified position: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addressing the Independence Award-2020 handing over function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her government had taken responsibility to turn Bangladesh into a dignified nation by making it self-reliant in all aspects, especially socio-economically.





She was speaking while virtually addressing the Independence Award-2020 handing over function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Thursday. The premier said, "We have shouldered the responsibility to take Bangladesh to a more dignified position by achieving self-reliance socio-economically without seeking help from others as we are a victorious nation as we had achieved independence through the Liberation War defeating the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators.'' ''As a victorious nation, we will move around the world with keeping our heads high with due dignity. We will not seek any assistance from others like baggers as we have to stand on our own feet," added the confident PM.







The head of the government went on to mention that her government has been working relentlessly to reach healthcare services and electricity to every house, ensure education for all, develop the communication system, ensure houses to every homeless and landless people and make the countrymen self-reliant economically.''





''Bangladesh had lost the possibility of achieving the honor with the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15 in 1975. However, assuming office after 21 years, the Awami League has once again set off its journey towards making Bangladesh a "Sonar Bangla" dreamt by Bangabandhu,'' she said.





Eight distinguished persons including two posthumously and an educational institute had been honored for the Independence Award-2020.





The recipients are: Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi,MP, and Azizur Rahman for Independence and Liberation War, one of the key Liberation War organisers Commander Abdur Rouf (posthumous), martyred intellectual Md Anwar Pasha (posthumous), Professor Dr Md Obaidul Kabir Chowdhury and Prof Dr AKMA Muktadir for medical science, Kalipada Das and actress Ferdousi Mazumdar for culture and Bharateswari Homes, a boarding school for girls in Tangail, for education. Of the recipients, Azizur Rahman had recently died of Covid-19.









