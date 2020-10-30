SBMCH interns go on strike





In Sher-E-Bangla Medical CollegeHospital (SBMCH) intern doctors demanding punishment of Assistant RegistrarMasud Khan for irregularities

Thursday they announced an indefinite work abstentio .

The interns locked the entrance of the emergency unit at11:55pm causing acute suffering to the patients.

They also demonstrated in front of the hospital with InterDoctors’ Association President Sajal Pandey and General Secretary Tarikul Islamwere present.

Sajal said: “We are demanding to shut the 'commissionbusiness' of the hospital.”

Medicine Department Assistant Registrar Masud Khan has beentaking commission from different diagnostic centers using the name of interns,he alleged.

He also harassed and verbally abused the intern doctorswhenever anyone tried to protest against the matter, Pandey said.

“We submitted a written complaint to the hospital directorbut no action has been taken. Rather interns were harassed on social media,"he said.

Leave Your Comments