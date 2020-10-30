4 killed in road accidents across the country

According to police and hospital sources four people werekilled in separate road accidents in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts onThursday, including a mother and her son.

T he deceased were identified as Nasima Khatun, 45, wife ofShah Alam, and their son Masud Rana, 24, of Sultanganj Ganga Para village inGodagari upazila, Chhabi Begum, 40, wife of Lokeman Khan of Taherpur village inBagmara upazila and Badsha Alam, 46, son of late Montu Chowdhury of Jhilim areain Chapainawabgonj Sadar upazila.

Nasima and Masud sustained severe injuries when theirmotorbike collided head-on with a mini-truck in Jora Bottola area in GodagariUpazila of Rajshahi at 5.30 pm. They were immediately rushed to RajshahiMedical College Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries around 9.30 pm.

Chhabi Begum expired on the spot when a truck dashed her inHatchery more area in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi around 4.30 pm. Russel Ahmed,in-charge of Taherpur Police Camp, said they arrested the driver and helper ofthe truck and seized the truck from the spot simultaneously.

Meanwhile, businessman Badsha was seriously injured when atruck and a motorbike collided head-on at Haripur area in Chapainawabganj townat around 5.30 pm. Montu Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station saidthat the driver managed to flee with his vehicle shortly after the accident.

Three separate cases were recorded with the respectivepolice stations.

