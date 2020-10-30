Kishoreganj 3 members of a family killed: 4 held





Including a minor boy and two other members of a family werefound dead on Thursday night Jamshite village in Katiadi upazila.

The casualties were identified as Asad Mia, 55, his wife,Parvin 45 and their eight-year-old son Lion of the village.

Quoting local people, police said Asad along with his familywere last seen on Wednesday night but they remained missing since Thursdaymorning.

The incident came to light when Tofazzal, another son ofAsad, returned home and could not find them. Later, he informed the matter topolice.

A team went to Asad's house for investigation, after gettinginformed by the locals said Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, superintendent ofKishoreganj Police.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, local people spotted a hand coveredunder soil at the back of the house and informed police, who came unearthed thebodies around 10:30 pm, said SP.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed them overland dispute or family feud.

For suspected involvement in the incident police arrestedAsad’s brother Din Islam, two sisters Nazma and Jumela and his nephew Al-Amin

Leave Your Comments