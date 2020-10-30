14 new dengue cases detected in 24 hrs





Fourteen new dengue cases were reported in 24 hours till Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





A total of 34 dengue patients are currently being treated at different hospitals across the country.





Some 616 people have been diagnosed with dengue since January this year.





Among them, 576 have recovered, the DGHS said.





Besides, one death from dengue was reported this year.





Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalized and 101,037 recovered.





Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

Leave Your Comments