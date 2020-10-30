Bangladesh reports 1604 new cases, 19 deaths from coronavirus





Bangladesh on Thursday reported 1,604 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 406,364.





Meanwhile, 19 more patients died from Covid-19, taking the fatalities to 5,905.





So far, 322,703 patients (79.41 percent) have recovered -- 1,422 in the last 24 hours.





According to the Directorate General of Health Services, t he fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.45 percent.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.





So far, 2,324,730 tests have been carried out, including 14,141 new tests, and 17.48 percent of them have turned out positive.





Bangladesh is seeing 2386.07 infections, 1894.84 recoveries and 34.67 deaths per million.





Currently, there are 83,661 active coronavirus cases in the country.





Of the total victims, 4,541 are men and 1,364 are women. Of the latest 19 victims, 16 are aged above 50 years, two between 41 and 50 years and one is aged between 31 and 40 years.





So far, 3,066 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,171 in Chattogram, 371 in Rajshahi, 468 in Khulna, 200 in Barishal, 245 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 12,095 people are now in isolation and 39,434 in quarantine.





Global coronavirus situation





The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is approaching 45 million globally as the world has recorded 44,945,080 cases as of Friday morning, according to the latest data of John Hopkins University (JHU).





A total of 1,180,317 fatalities have been recorded globally, according to the data while more than 30 million people have recovered from the virus.





US Covid-19 situation





The US has registered over 228,647 deaths and almost nine million infections – by far the highest in the world on both counts.





The country also recorded 78,981 new cases with 994 fatalities as of Friday, according to the JHU data.





The United States hit a record high average daily COVID-19 cases of over 74,000 on Wednesday, setting a new high since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to the data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated on Thursday.





The CDC has reported 81,599 new cases on Wednesday, the third time the number hit over 80,000 over the past week, the CDC data showed.





The 7-day average daily cases in the country have been on a rise since early September, surpassing 60,000 since Oct. 22. The country is adding an average of 74,532 new COVID-19 cases to the national total as of Thursday.





Besides, Brazil's COVID-19 cases reached 5,494,376 after 28,629 new cases were reported, the country's Ministry of Health said on Thursday.





Meanwhile, 510 more deaths were registered, bringing the national death toll related to the virus to 158,969.





In India, the country has reported 49,881 new coronavirus cases, continuing a downward trend in infections even as the country’s caseload has crossed 8 million and is only behind the U.S.





The Health Ministry also reported 517 new fatalities, raising the overall death toll to 120,527 on Friday, according to the JHU data.

