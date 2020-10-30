Narendra Modi greets Muslims on Miladunnabi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Muslims on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. "Best wishes on Milad Un Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi said in a tweet. Eid-E- Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is being celebrated today in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent. Eid-E-Milad Un Nabi is celebrated in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in his greeting on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi tweeted, "On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country."

