Global Covid-19 death toll hits 1,182,840





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,182,840 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.





At least 45,105,670 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 30,209,500 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Thursday, 7,040 new deaths and 547,647 new cases were recorded worldwide.





Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new fatalities were the United States with 1,021 new deaths, followed by India with 563 and Brazil with 513.





The United States remains the worst-affected country with 228,675 deaths from 8,947,830 cases. At least 3,554,336 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 158,969 deaths from 5,494,376 cases, India with 121,090 deaths from 8,088,833 cases, Mexico with 90,773 deaths from 912,811 cases, and the United Kingdom with 45,955 deaths from 965,340 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 104 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 98, Spain 76 and Brazil 75.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,940 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,967 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 398,833 deaths from 11,196,651 cases, Europe 273,520 deaths from 9,960,585 infections, and the United States and Canada 238,743 deaths from 9,175,573 cases.





Asia has reported 169,367 deaths from 10,450,387 cases, the Middle East 59,022 deaths from 2,526,744 cases, Africa 42,334 deaths from 1,761,303 cases, and Oceania 1,021 deaths from 34,435 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

