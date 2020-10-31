Biden and Trump in tug-of-war over Midwestern US





In a final burst of campaigning, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have criss-crossed Midwestern states that may hold the keys to the White House.





Mr Biden went on the offensive in Iowa, a state that voted for Mr Trump by 10 points in 2016.





Mr Trump made a play for Minnesota, which voted narrowly for Hillary Clinton four years ago.





Mr Biden holds a solid national lead ahead of Tuesday's general election.





But his advantage over Mr Trump is narrower in the handful of US states that could vote for either candidate and ultimately decide the outcome in four days' time.





More than 85 million people have voted early, 55 million of them by post, setting the US on course for its biggest voter turnout in over a century.





The Democrat has taken a more measured pace to campaigning than his rival, spending much of the election cycle at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, citing coronavirus restrictions.





But on Friday he sprinted through Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota on his busiest day yet.





When Mr Biden was last in Iowa, in January, his presidential campaign was in serious jeopardy after he was defeated in a party vote to choose the Democratic challenger to Mr Trump.





Now Mr Biden could be days away from becoming the 46th president of the United States.





He made a 22-minute appearance at a drive-in event in a car park outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.





But a throng of Trump supporters turned up and tried to drown him out by honking their horns during his speech.





"These guys are not very polite, but they're like Trump," Mr Biden said.





He was interrupted again later in the speech while urging a national mask-wearing mandate to counter coronavirus.





"This isn't a political statement like those ugly folks over there beeping their horns," Mr Biden snapped, eliciting a renewed cacophony of vehicular horns.





Leave Your Comments