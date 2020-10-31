Kanye West surprises Kim with dead father's hologram

Kanye West gave his wife Kim Kardashian a hologram of her deceased father for her 40th birthday.

The reality star posted a recording of the hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.





In the video, the hologram of Kardashian West's father compliments her on her career and children, dances to a song that they used to listen to together, and assures his daughter that he's extremely proud of her.





The hologram also praised Kardashian West for marrying "the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West."





But the gift is facing backlash after Kim posted the video.Netizens took issue with the fact that Kanye seemingly used the hologram of Kim's father as a way to compliment himself.

















