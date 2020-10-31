Fire burns 70 shanties at Kalyanpur

A massive fire broke out in the slums of Natunbazar slum in the capital's Kalyanpur area on Friday night. At least 70 shanties were burnt, leaving hundreds of people homeless.
Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, said the fire gutted at the slum at 9 pm on Friday was fully doused around 2:05 am.
Ten fire-fighting units went to the spot and brought the fire under control around 11pm, he said.
Two fire fighters were injured while extinguishing the fire, said Ershad Hossain. The injured – Aktar Hossain, 19, and Anwar Hossain, 21 – were receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident on Friday night.
The origin of the fire could not be known yet.
