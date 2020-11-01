Worldwide waffling





It's been almost three weeks since former prime minister Kevin Rudd launched his petition calling for a royal commission into Rupert Murdoch's media monopoly. It has gained close to 400,000 signatures. At the current rate of sign ups (about 5000 new signatures a day this week, after earlier amassing a huge 40,000 in its first 24 hours and 350,000 by day 10), it will soon become the country's biggest e-petition to parliament, surpassing 2019's petition to declare a state of climate emergency.









President Donald Trump's rally at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, ended around 9 p.m. Tuesday, but hundreds of attendees wouldn't make their way out of the freezing cold until a few hours later.As Trump jetted away on Air Force One, his supporters lined up to wait for buses to take them back to their cars, which were parked miles away from the event.But the buses, organized by the Trump campaign, were staggeringly slow to return. There were plenty of buses, the campaign told the Omaha World-Herald, but they were stuck in traffic after the rally because the two-lane airport access road was limited to one direction.











The Malaysian government said it strongly condemns provocative acts that would defame Islam as Muslim activists in the country called for the boycott of French products amid a growing anger across the world over the French President's remarks that defended cartoons of the Prophet.Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a statement on Tuesday night (Oct 27) that as a matter of principle, Malaysia strongly condemns any inflammatory rhetoric and provocative acts that seek to defame Islam.









Want to celebrate Halloween but stuck at home due to Covid-19? Don't worry, Google is bringing a spiritual twist to this year's Halloween celebration with augmented reality experiences or 3D objects in AR. The company has integrated special 3D animals and objects into its 3D catalogue, including the Black Cat, pirate dog, human skeleton and more.





Google has added three Halloween specific animals into its 3D catalogue including a Black Cat, which shows up with a wizard hat, a German Shephard who is dressed like a pirate and a Hot Dog, where a Dachshund is dressed as an actual hot dog. To bring these up you can type in the keywords Black Cat, German Shephard and Hot Dog, and then you can tap on the "View in 3D" option.







