70 shanties gutted in Kalyanpur fire



At least 70 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at Natunbazar slum in the capital's Kalyanpur on Friday night. Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, said the fire which broke out at the slum at 9 pm on Friday was fully doused around 2:05 am, reports UNB.







Ten fire-fighting units went to the spot and brought the fire under control around 11pm, he said. Two fire fighters were injuredwhile extinguishingthe fire, said Ershad Hossain. The origin of the fire could not be known yet.

