Storm Aiden: Heavy rain and winds hit UK

Huge waves crashed along the shore at Portstewart from the remnants of Hurricane Epsilon this week.



A weather warning is currently in place in Northern Ireland due to strong winds brought by Storm Aiden.Winds are expected to reach between 50-60mph inland, with higher gusts up to 70mph along more exposed coastal areas.A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office across Northern Ireland from 06:00 GMT until 21:00 on Saturday. The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it has been "inundated with reports of flooding and tree reports throughout all parts of NI".





"Local DfI Roads staff are out attending these incidents to get the roads reopened as soon as possible," it said."Road users are advised to exercise caution while travelling today as there is a possibility of storm debris being on roads on the network that may not have been brought to our attention yet."







Translink has said railway services are subject to some delay and disruption due to the weather. The Department for Infrastructure says that short-term loss of power and other services is possible. People are urged not to visit forests, country parks, and nature reserves until strong winds have subsided. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) also issued a warning against going near the water in coastal areas.







There are reports of a fallen tree on the Crawfordsburn Road near the junction with Tullynagardy Road in Newtownards blocking one lane. A fallen tree on the B106 Trewmount Road in Moy, County Tyrone, has now been removed.In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann, has issued a Status Orange warning for 12 coastal counties That is the second highest level of warning that can be issued.





It is warning of "severe and damaging gusts" up to 80mph.More than 3,000 homes and businesses in the Republic are already without power due to the storm, with over 2,000 premises affected in Carrigaline, County Cork, and 1,300 homes in the Kilkee area of County Clare.A yellow warning for wind has been issued across all other counties in the Republic.





This is the first storm of the season to be named as part of a joint initiative between the Irish, British, and Dutch weather services.It is the sixth year that names have been used for storms that affect the UK, Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands and they are aimed at raising awareness of severe weather.





The low pressure system will also bring some persistent and, at times, heavy rain, especially through the first part of Saturday.On Sunday, another system containing some of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta will arrive.It will bring a risk of gales along the Irish Sea coast, with gusts inland expected to reach around 50mph, and possibly higher in exposed areas.









BBC, Northern Ireland





