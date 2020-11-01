Brash and pugnacious, Trump has presided over a tumultuous presidency

US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, US. - File Photo



Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.After decades of fame first as a brash and media-savvy New York real estate developer and then as a reality TV personality, the pugnacious Trump tapped into discontent among many Americans to become a political phenomenon unique in the country's 244 years.





Seeking re-election on Tuesday against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump initially encountered fierce resistance within the Republican Party but managed to remake it in his own image and won loyalty even among some Republicans who had once denounced him. On Twitter and in raucous rallies, Trump eviscerated opposition Democrats and the news media as well as some fellow Republicans, Cabinet members and other officials he appointed. "





If I don't sound like a typical Washington politician, it's because I'm not a politician," Trump told an Oct. 26 rally in Pennsylvania.Trump, 74, assumed the presidency in January 2017 after his surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in November 2016. He lost the nationwide popular vote by about 3 million ballots but prevailed in pivotal battleground states to amass an Electoral College majority.





His 2016 victory made him the first U.S. president with no prior political or military experience as he pursued a right-wing populist approach. Trump's ascent was part of a populist wave extending from Britain's European Union "Brexit" to the election of Brazilian far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro. Trump denounced "globalism" and focused U.S. foreign policy around an "America First" world view. His presidency came at a time of deep polarization in the United States and political dysfunction in Washington.







At home, Trump curtailed legal and illegal immigration and slashed the number of people admitted as refugees and asylum seekers, secured sweeping tax cuts, moved the federal judiciary including the Supreme Court dramatically rightward and rolled back environmental regulations that he called burdensome. Abroad, Trump helped broker deals between close U.S. ally Israel and three Arab states, abandoned international agreements that he portrayed as unfair to the United States, alienated longtime allies and praised authoritarian foreign leaders.





He showed deference to longtime U.S. adversary Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia used a campaign of hacking and propaganda to boost Trump's 2016 candidacy and that Moscow was interfering again during the 2020 campaign to try to denigrate Biden. Critics including senior Democrats and former members of his own administration portrayed Trump as a peril to democracy with autocratic tendencies.





"I believe that the president is literally an existential threat to America," Biden said of Trump last year in Iowa. "This is a guy who does everything to separate and frighten people. It's about fear and loathing." "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people - does not even pretend to try," Jim Mattis, a retired four-star Marine Corps general who served as Trump's first defense secretary, said in June. "Instead he tries to divide us."



But even through a parade of controversies, the passionate support of many Americans - especially white men, Christian conservatives, rural residents and people without a college education - seemed undimmed."I have joined the political arena so that the powerful can no longer beat up on people that cannot defend themselves," Trump said in accepting the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. "Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it."





Democrats accused Trump of placing himself above the law and disregarding constitutional constraints on presidential powers as he ignored congressional subpoenas, complained about a "rigged" American voting system, refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost to Biden, and assailed figures in the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies.Critics also denounced Trump for employing falsehoods; fact-checkers listed thousands of them during his presidency.









---Reuters, Washington





