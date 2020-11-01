Control the syndicates in the rice market





Rice is one of our essential commodities. Our Bengali nation cannot survive without rice. And that is why we are called - "Fish and rice make a Bengali"But when this rice goes beyond the purchasing power of the people, then survival becomes difficult. We often see in the media the volatile of the rice market, the manipulation of rice traders, the influence of syndicates in the market. Recently, such a picture of the rice market is floating in front of us. In a hurry, the rice market has become increment. In both wholesale and retail markets, rice prices have risen at an alarming rate.





With the increase in the price of rice in the wholesale market, it has also increased in the retail market by Tk two to three per kg. The increase of TK two to three per kg can be calculated in the finger tax or account book, but it is skyrocketing! In this Corona pandemic situation it is called 'To slay the slain' for the low-income people.





If a large quantity of rice is imported in the country, if the domestic production of the country is sufficient, if there is sufficient stock of rice in the government warehouses, then there can be no reasonable reason to increase the price of rice in the normal course of the economy. But that is happening often time. It is the organized manipulation of rice traders, rice mill owners and syndicates.







It is not possible to control the activities of rice traders, rice mill owners and syndicates in the rice market as the government does not have any specific information on the amount of privately owned paddy in the country outside the government warehouses. As a result, there is instability in the rice market. And for this the concerned ministry or responsible quarters of the government has to play an effective role.





Outside the government warehouses, it is necessary to monitor the amount of paddy and rice in private ownership.The influence of the syndicate is noticeable in almost all sectors of our country. It is said that all our resources are in the hands of the syndicates. But In the middle is the loss of the country's economy, the suffering of the people of the country. Now is the time to pull the reins of the syndicate.





Moreover, a food crisis does not arise in the country only if the production of any commodity is low. Even if the product goes beyond the purchasing power of the people of the country, it becomes a risk.During the Corona pandemic situation, rice stocks must be increased as well as the distribution program must be strengthened. This will alleviate the suffering of low-income people.











The writer is student Department of English, University of Chittagong.

The writer is student Department of English, University of Chittagong.

Email: [email protected]





