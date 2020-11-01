Membership classification of Rotary club





Membership of Rotary club is open to all but enrolment of membership only by invitation of a member and approved by Board of Directors and no objection from any existing members. Once members recognize a person in the society have expertise and skills acquired through their professions, are invited to join Rotary club for creating better opportunity to work for the society. A club’s collective knowledge and talent can help it make a more significant impact in the community.





Rotary club includes different ethnicities, ages, and cultures, as well as a good gender balanced. It generate greater capacity to serve the community and communities around the world. Equally important is creating a culture of inclusion, where these differences are respected, supported, and valued.

Rotary club recognizes the value of diversity within the clubs.







Rotary encourages clubs to assess those in their communities to identify who are eligible for membership. Under the existing membership rules, and to endeavour to reflect their community with regard to professional and business classification, gender, age, religion, and ethnicity. Each club use to strive for diverse membership and look to the current business, professional, and community service environment for new classifications. The classification provisions are explained in article 8 of the Standard Rotary Club Constitution. The principle of Rotary classification is somewhat more specific and precise.





This classification system to establish and maintain a vibrant cross-section or representation of the community's business, vocational, and professional interests among members and to develop a pool of resources and expertise to successfully implement service projects. The classification principle helps clubs achieve a more diverse representation of their communities. This system is based on the founder Paul P Harris’ paradigm of choosing cross-representation of each business, profession, and institution within a community.





Rotary club consist of active and honorary members. His or her current or former business, profession, or type of community service classifies each active member. For example, the employed electrical engineer, insurance salesperson, or business manager of a garment company, or manufacturing company may be considered for membership based on his or her current or past position or as a representative of the company or institution. Many professional like to maintain their identities as former member of any profession. Some of the professionals in Bangladesh is considered in high esteem and the former members like maintain the identities. On the other hand, the honorary member does not have any classification.





In determining the classification of a Rotarian, it is necessary to look at the "principal or recognized business or professional activity of the firm, company, or institution" with which an active member is connected or "that which covers the active member's principal and recognized business or professional activity." A classification describes the distinct and recognized business or professional service that the Rotarian renders to society.





The members’ classifications refer to their occupations, professional expertise, and training. Rotary clubs aim to include members from a number of classifications because bringing together professionals from different fields and industries increases a club’s capacity to serve its community as well as giving its members an opportunity to learn more about others in the community. It is a source of innovation, as well as one of Rotary’s core values.







Members are classified in the respective classified professions under guided rule of Rotary International (RI). RI is the association of Rotary clubs throughout the world. Having members with different backgrounds and viewpoints gives in individual club a broader understanding of the community, its problems, and possible solutions. The diversified members who offer the club diverse skills, talents, and experiences.







A classification describes the principal and recognized activity of the firm with which an active member is connected or the member’s principal and recognized business or professional activity. A classification describes either the principal business or the professional service of the organization that the Rotarian works for or the Rotarian's own activity within the organization. Some examples of classifications include: high schools, universities, eye surgery, banking, pharmaceutical retailing, petroleum-distribution, and insurance agency.





Having a diverse membership results in a wider range of experience and knowledge that is useful for the club’s service efforts. Membership diversity can also make it easier to attract prospective members in the community. RI policy prohibits limitations on membership in Rotary clubs based on gender, race, colour, creed, national origin, or sexual orientation. The club’s membership should accurately reflect the community in terms of profession, age, gender, and ethnicity. One way to ensure diversity in the club is to conduct regular classification surveys and membership diversity assessments.







Every member of rotary club get a classification at the time of induction, normally relating to his work or profession. The article 5 Section 2 of the Constitution of Rotary International (RI) replicated in club’s rotary constitutions provides the following qualifications for a person to be a member of a rotary club.







• An adult of good character

• Involved in good business, a professional and/ or reputable community leader engaged as proprietor, partner, corporate officer, or manager of any worthy and recognized business or profession.

• Holding any important position in any worthy and recognized business or profession or any branch or agency with executive capacity and discretionary authority.

• Having retired from any position listed above.

• Being a community leader, who has demonstrated through personal involvement in community affairs a commitment to service and the object of rotary.

• Having the status of rotary foundation alumnus.

In addition to the above his/her place of business or residence located in the locality of the club or the surrounding area.





The classification principle is a necessary concept in assuring that each Rotary club represents a cross section of the business and professional service of the community. It should be clearly understand that classifications are determined by activities or services to society rather than by the position held by a particular individual. In other words, if a person is the president of a bank, he or she should not classified as "bank president" but under the classification "banking". Each club may intake 10% of the total members against one classification. For example, Rotary Club of Dhaka Central have 50 members, they have induct 5 members for a single classification.







The classification principle also permits businesses and industries be separated into distinct functions such as manufacturing, distributing, retailing, and servicing. Classifications may be specified as distinct and independent divisions of a large corporation or university within the club's territory, such as a school of busi¬ness or a school of engineering. The textile industry may classified as textile – yarn, weaving, colouring, printing, ready-made garments, exporting, trading, distributing, retailing etc.











The writer is a legal economist.

There are many new professions are creating due to demand of the society. The advancement of society through knowledge and innovation creating different professions. Rotary have open-ended comprehensive list of classifications. Be open to non-traditional professions that bring new skills and perspectives to your club. Moreover, business activities and terminology vary from community to community. Clubs should carefully consider the classification practice and broaden the interpretation of classifications where necessary to meet the current business, professional, occupational, and community service environment.





