The effect of social media on youth





Technology advancement has been a blessing to human beings. And nowadays computers, mobile phones, internet have become an essential part of our daily life. Social media has been ingrained in our society. It also a part of modern technology. Now a day a very noticeable thing is that everyone is on social media young, old, poor, rich. Everyone always in a frenzy when it comes to socializing online.





There are many social networks choose from. Some of the popular include Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, IMO, Instagram, and Snapchat, YouTube, LinkedIn, Viber. Studies show that the age group of 12-21 access social media more than others. My generation does not use technology for much more than social media, which in many ways as the same as misusing technology.





There have many more good things that youth can get from social media. As we are getting older, it is crucial to know who you are and what you want to do in your life. Through social media, you can easily find this out. Through these interactions, the young generation gets a place to express them, acquire information about what is happening in the world. It allows them to make new friends, keep a connection with new and old friends also. It helps to develop social skills. Therefore social media offers an array of opportunities for youth. Popular young people can be hired by corporations to be their brand ambassadors online.





LinkedIn is the largest professional network on the internet. Through a LinkedIn profile, youth can find a good job. It can help youth to grow their business or career. YouTube began as a platform where youth can show their creativity. They can make new content for their youtube channel. Most of the time we notice that there are several educational channels and training sites on YouTube.This is very helpful for all. We can easily learn everything from youtube to what we want.





At present, we notice that young can run business and the new young entrepreneur take facilities from social media, they advertise their product, uploads the photo of the product in social media. From this side, they can easily connect with customers. Online business becomes more popular than before, and the young generation, both boys and girls, get interested here and involved rapidly.





For this easy access to the internet, and the help of social media, the girl's students of college and universities at present take steps to start a small online business, and this is hopeful for the nation to get more young entrepreneurs. Social media made it possible to work from anywhere in the world and give facilities to youth to manage the scholarship of any famous universities all over the world.





On the contrary, social media adverse effects are not unknown, and sadly our young generation is mostly addicted to it. In the morning, when they woke up, firstly check the notifications or text from Facebook, and others like that. Too much social media leads to addiction like drugs, youth today seating next to each other’s not talking, always spending more time chatting with the friends of social media more than their family members, friends, and loving one. At their study and workplace, there is reduced productivity because they are spending their study and working hours through social media pages. People are obsessed with likes and comments, and they will do anything to get them daily.





Sometimes youth do things that they would never dare to do in real life just to impress people. These social platforms are risky and dangerous and maybe a border of crime. It is a very usual incident that youth involved crime, hack Facebook account of others, and sometimes start blackmailing innocents. A terrible incident took place on April 15 this year in Feni town, and it spread all over the news feed on Facebook pages, a young man murdered his wife when the incident occurred, he was a live event on his Facebook page.





It's a matter of thinking about how he gets this much courage to do such a crime in front of social media. It was almost clear to all that he must have influenced someone’s this type of incident that he observed before happening in social media. Some other and most common adverse effect of social media on youth is depression, Anxiety, internet addiction, sleep deprivation, social isolation, impractical expectation, etc.





Social media has ended up becoming an inevitable part of our lives. There are certain things about how you should behave while you are using social media. Youth should provide enough concern and need to behave socially in social media. Even it is important for young to know about the existing security law ( digital security act) of Bangladesh. From this, young will become conscious about the punishment of false news, crime, vulgar activities, spreading propaganda, or spreading lies in social media.





This aspect of social media etiquette makes sense because social media is an extension of real-world interaction. So, real-world rules will apply here.Social media can have both a beneficial and negative impact on the youth of my generation. It can prosper them in several ways and also can hold down their creativity, broad thinking. The effect of social media, which would be better or worst onus, is up for us to decide.





The writer is MSS student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University





