Impudence towards teachers must not be tolerated





No matter how rich, academic learning of those students has no value who are grown-up & mentally sound but cannot respect teachers properly.Teachers of many educational institutes are now teaching students online with the help of various video communication services & other online teaching tools so that students can keep learning even during this critical pandemic situation & do not fall behind academically.







This process is new for both teachers & students.As students are of this generation, they do not face much difficulty in learning new technologies. On the other hand, learning a new technology is often quite difficult for the teachers. Still, they are trying their best so that they can teach their students on this new platform efficiently.





Teachers are going through a lot of hardships in order to learn these new teaching methods. A teacher takes his classes with all the tensions of whether his classes are being conducted smoothly or not, whether the students are enjoying his classes or not, how odd it will look if he fails to use any teaching tool in front of students & so on.







While a teacher is taking his class bearing so many negative thoughts in his mind, some students disturb the class & also insult their teacher by creating various inappropriate noises, using slang words, playing music etc. instead of doing the class attentively with a sense of gratitude for the teacher as he is working so hard for the students & their future. In such situation, the teacher often does not exactly know how he should react. The teacher’s heart breaks down into pieces, he loses all his confidence to teach & feels he has lost all his self-esteem because of one or some students’ insolent behavior.





Such attitude of a student testifies that though he may have climbed higher classes by passing the exams, but he could not inherit the core values of education. The main goal of being educated is not earning money but growing up as a good human being altogether. And it’s our respected teachers who guide us to that path so that we can attain wisdom & stand on our own feet.





A teacher should be the most respected person in one’s life after his parents. But a teacher is often deprived of making such space in his student’s heart even after doing his duties wholeheartedly, thanks to the ignorance of those students. Such misconduct of a student wounds a teacher emotionally & makes him feel that he failed as a teacher.





This will continue & spread among other students also if actions against such misbehavior of students are not taken. Because other students will also then adapt this ill practice taking advantage of no strong disciplinary action against such impolite students. It may be added, a nation cannot grow with youths who have no sense of respect & discipline.That is why strict disciplinary action must be enforced against those students who disrespect their teachers knowingly. Being mischievous is acceptable, but impertinence must not be tolerated.





Nafis Ehsas Chowdhury is

former Prefect at Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College.





