Bright prospect of mushroom production



Mushroom production is increasing rapidly in the country. Currently, about 40,000 metric tonnes - worth Tk 800 crore - of mushrooms are producing in the country per year, according to the information obtained from the National Mushroom Development and Extension Center. It is learned that about 1.5 lakh people in the country are involved in the production and marketing of mushrooms and mushroom products. Almost all the economically prosperous countries in the world are importing mushrooms, as a result, the government wants to use this opportunity in country's government wants to use this opportunity's economic development.





According to the Ministry of Agriculture, various institutions in the sector, including the Mushroom Center, will be strengthened through the adoption of the project soon. Through this, advanced training will be provided for officials, farmers and entrepreneurs. Concerned people say that mushroom is a very promising crop in the context of Bangladesh. On the one hand, mushrooms are a nutritious, tasty and medicinal food, on the other hand, it does not require any cultivable land to cultivate. So they see the potential in this sector.







About this, Nirad Chandra Sarkar, Deputy Director of National Mushroom Development and Extension Center, said that the demand for food is increasing in the densely populated and rapidly growing population of Bangladesh, while the land for food supply is decreasing every year. In such a condition, it is possible to produce a large number of mushrooms by using a small amount of unproductive fallow land.He added that mushroom cultivation is environmentally friendly and tolerant of natural disasters. The climate of Bangladesh is suitable for mushroom cultivation throughout the year.







According to concerned, mushrooms can also play a big role in alleviating poverty, meeting the nutritional needs of women, children, disabled and deprived people. Since it does not require much capital to start mushroom cultivation, even the poorest landless people can cultivate mushrooms.Mushroom cultivation yields in a short time and capital comes home with a profit. On the other hand, mushrooms cultivation can also provide huge employment to the people, they added.







Agriculture Minister Dr. Md. Abdur Razzaque said, initiatives would be taken soon to harness the potential of mushroom cultivation. That is why we will use experienced and experts in mushroom production. "There are unemployed youths in the country, who are trying for jobs. If they can become entrepreneurs through training, local and international markets for mushrooms will be created," he added.





Leave Your Comments