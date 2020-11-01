Katrina as a superhero with sad news



Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif are all set to surprise the fans by bringing a film on a female superhero. The work on the project is in full swing and it would be high on never-seen-before action sequences. The filmmaker guarantees a lot of content to offer but wait, there's one piece of news which might upset Katrina's fans.





No, there are no hurdles in the way of the project but fans won't be getting to see any romantic angle in the film. Yes, there would be no romantic track for Katrina and one expects first ever hardcore superhero film in Bollywood.Speaking of the same, Ali Abbas Zafar told Times Of India, "I don't need a man opposite Katrina Kaif in this film. She herself is the hero as well.







This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won't have a romantic track in it."Ali Abbas Zafar further added that it would take at least six more months for the film to go on floors. "There's still a lot of prep work left in the preproduction stages which we are currently in. Anyway, I have decided that it will be Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Uttarakhand where I will shoot the film," he added about the project.

