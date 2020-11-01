Netflix developing 'Assassin's Creed' live-action TV series



Netflix is developing a live-action 'Assassin's Creed' TV series as part of a new deal with Ubisoft that will see the streaming service create content based on the hit video game, the companies said Tuesday.The game series, which follows a secret guild of assassins through ancient human history, was previously adapted for the screen in 2016's 'Assassin's Creed', which starred Michael Fassbender and received poor reviews.







The latest game, 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla', releases on November 10th. 'Assassin's Creed' joins 'The Witcher' and 'Resident Evil' as games turned TV franchises at Netflix as the streamer continues to look for IP with an international reach. 'The Witcher', for example, is already an international hit and the streamer is also prepping a prequel spinoff of the Henry Cavill drama.





