Before 'Joker', Joaquin was rejected as 'Batman'



Actor Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance as the iconic 'Batman' villain Joker earlier this year, but did you know that the actor was in contention to play 'The Dark Knight' in an abandoned project? After the franchise flopped with director Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin, starring George Clooney, Warner Bros began planning a reboot.







Director Darren Aronofsky was hired to make an adaptation of Frank Miller's acclaimed graphic novel 'Batman: Year One', and zeroed in on Phoenix, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, to play Bruce Wayne. But the studio wasn't having it.In an interview to Empire, the Black Swan filmmaker said, "The studio wanted Freddie PrinzeJr and I wanted Joaquin Phoenix.







I remember thinking, 'Uh oh, we're making two different films here.' That's a true story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a way different type of take than they ended up making."Famously, Warner Bros turned to Christopher Nolan to reboot the franchise, which he did to massive success with this trilogy of films, all starring Christian Bale in the lead role.







