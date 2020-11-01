Bitghar Mass Killing Day observed

Bitghar Mass Killing Day was observed on Saturday in Panishwar union under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district.







At the initiative of upazila administration, floral wreaths were placed at the monument erected at Bitghar killing ground in memory of the martyrs who were brutally killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators during the Liberation War in 1971.







Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, Panishwar Union Parishad Chairman Deen Islam, freedom fighters Abdul Jalil, Joru Mia, UP member Ijjat Ali were present on the occasion, among others.







It is mentionable that Bitghar Mass Killing Day has been observed for the second time after the Liberation War.

