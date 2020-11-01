Ferdousi Majumdar gets Swadhinata Puroshkar



Swadhinata Padak is the highest civilian honor in the country. And this year a number of distinguished personalities have received this honor. Cultural personality Ferdousi Majumdar is amongst the recipients. The medals were handed over to the awardees at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on October 29.





On behalf of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the prestigious award was presented by Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque. Relatives of the award recipients were also present at the occasion. Prime Minister took part in the event via video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban. Bangladesh honors individuals and institutions with the award every year since 1977, ahead of the Independence Day.





Other than Ferdousi Majumder there were other award recipients namely, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Pratik), late Commander (Retd.) AbdurRauf, late Muhammad Anwar Pasha and Azizur Rahman in independence and Liberation War, Professor Dr Md Ubaydul Kabir Chowdhury and Professor Dr AKM Muktadir in Medical Science, Kalipada Das in culture and Bharateswari Homes, a boarding school for girls located in Mirzapur under Tangail district, in education category. The latest awards were given in 2019 to 13 individuals and an organization.

