4 actors reunite in sequel drama 'Best Friend 3'



After the success of the dramas 'Best Friend' and 'Best Friend 2', director Probir Roy Chowdhury is coming up with it's another sequel 'Best Friend 3'. Mehazabien Chowdhury, Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Shahid-Un Nabi and AK Azad Ador acted in lead roles in the drama.The play is scripted by Probir Roy Chowdhury himself. Shooting of the drama has almost been completed at various locations in Chattogram and Dhaka. A few parts of the drama will be shot in Australia, according to its directors.





While talking about the drama, Mehazabien said, "I will be seen as Faria in the drama. The previous sequels of the drama have been well accepted by the audience. I am very optimistic about the next part. The viewers will find all answers in Best Friend 3. I give thanks to Probir Dada for making the drama."





Director Shahid-Un Nabi said, "I have been attached to the drama since its beginning. I have received a lot of appreciation for the play. Best Friend 3 has been made with a bigger arrangement. The director made this drama with utmost care. I hope viewers will not be disappointed."





The drama will be telecasted on RTV soon. After telecasting, it will be released on the YouTube channel of CD Choice.It is mentioned that Mehazabien, Jovan, Shahid-Un Nabi and AK Azad Ador starred in the first part of drama 'Best Friend' and the cast of drama 'Best Friend 2' was Jovan, TanjinTisha and ManojPramanik.

