Mohi retains BFF vice-president post

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi speaking after winning the fourth vice president's post during the BFF VP re-election in Dhaka on Saturday. -Collected



Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi has been re-elected as the vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation after beating two-time VP Tabith M Awaal by four votes during a re-election on Saturday. Mohi secured 67 votes while his nearest rival and Independent candidate Tabith M Awaal got 63 votes.Earlier, Mohi and Tabith were tied for fourth spot with 65 votes each during the initial BFF elections, which took place on October 3, 2020.







The other three vice-presidents are Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Imrul Hasan and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, all of whom participated in the polls from Kazi Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad or combined panel. Mohi, who was elected from Salahuddin's panel in the last two polls, changed the panel this time and secured the top post from Samannay Parishad or integrated panel.Sammilito Parishad strolled to an easy victory by bagging 14 posts including president, senior VP, three VPs and nine members and took hold of the country's football governing body for the next four years.

