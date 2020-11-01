Nasiruddin Yousuff hospitalized with Covid-19



Veteran freedom fighter and renowned cultural personality Nasiruddin Yousuff has tested Covid-19 positive.He was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) in the capital on Friday, reports Bangla Tribune. "





The doctor's advised him to take rest," said Sommilito Sangskritik Jote President Golam Kuddus. "I request everyone not to call him at this moment. We pray that he will get well soon," he said.Nasiruddin Yousuff is the founder president of Bangladesh Gram Theatre and founder secretary general of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.





He directed the full length feature film Guerrilla which received the NETPAC Best Asian Cinema Award in the 17th Kolkata Film Festival and National Film Award of Bangladesh Government in 11 categories.He is a veteran freedom fighter (Commander Dhaka North Mukti Bahini) and winner of Ekushey Padak in 2010.





