Great role of Indira Gandhi recalled

Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Huq addresses a commemoration meeting to show respect to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary organized by Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee on Saturday at the National Press Club on Saturday. -A



The people imbued with the spirit of Liberation War can never be ungrateful by not paying heed to the outstanding role played by the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to liberate Bangladesh from the occupation forces of Pakistan.The contribution made by Indira Gandhi to bring the democratic countries of the world under an umbrella for giving support to the independence struggle of Bangladesh was an unprecedented task done successfully for the Bengali people.





Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Huq came up with these remarks at a commemoration meeting to show respect to Indian PM Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary of organized by Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee on Saturday at the National Press Club.The minister also said we should have taken more initiatives in order to glorify the great role played by Indira Gandhi forging global diplomatic ties for helping attain the eventual success of Bangladesh's liberation struggle.







Despite being late, the incumbent government has taken some important initiatives. Among those are the mural of Bangabandhu, Indira Memorial, the historic moment of surrender from Pakistan occupation forces and the memorial of allied forces from Bangladesh and India.Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee Convener and former Ambassador Professor Dr. Nim Chandra Bhaumik said that the people of Bangladesh are not ungrateful.





After being released from Pakistan prison, Bangabandhu on January 10 in 1972 in New Delhi said that his own ideology and that of Indira Gandhi were similar to run their respective countries. Their ideologies were imbued with secularism, democracy and socialism and the building of exploitation free countries.Former BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kamrul Hasan Khan said most countries were hesitant to give shelter to Sheikh Hasina during her adverse time after the assassination of Bangabandhu. Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was an exception in this regard.





The commemoration function was addressed by Freedom Fighter Mohammad Sala Uddin, Professionals Coordination Council Secretary General Dr. Kamrul Hasan, the National Press Club President and Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Journalist Basudev Dhar, Ashrraf Ahmed Liton, Matilal Roy. Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee Member Secretary Mohammad Fazle Ali moderated the discussion meeting.





Leave Your Comments