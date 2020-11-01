Published:  04:28 AM, 01 November 2020 Last Update: 12:22 PM, 01 November 2020

Kashmiris enjoy better facilities in India

New Delhi provides better civil facilities to the people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) than Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a recent study released by Law and Society Alliance (LSA).

Recently Law and Society Alliance, India has undertaken a deep-dive on the region of Jammu & Kashmir (J&k) also taken the key indices on budget, education and health by local & international NGOs. According to Law and Society Alliance, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) government announced Rs 12,156 crore (US$773 million) budget for 2019-20 while the J&K (India-occupied) government announced Rs 88,911 crore (US$12.4 billion) budget for 2019-20 which is 16 times higher than Pakistan in Kashmir.

In the health and medical infrastructure, the budget of J&K (India-occupied) for health in the fiscal year 2019-2020 was (US$) 618 million while POJK heath budget was only (US$) 62 million. On the other hand, India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has 5534 hospitals while in POJK, the number of hospitals is only 73. J&K's doctor to patient ratio is 1:1658 while POJK's doctor to patient ratio is 1:4,916. Infant mortality rate of J&K is 23 while infant mortality rate of POK is 62. 

In the education literacy, New Delhi has already spent 1.55 billion (US$) in education sector in J&K while Islamabad has spent only 173 million (US$) in education sector in POK and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the report, Jammu and Kashmir (India-occupied) has 12 universities including four premium institutes and a literacy rate of 67.16 % while Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) has only 6 universities and a literacy rate of only 60%.     


