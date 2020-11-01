Nagorik Oikya calls countrywide demo

Nagorik Oikya demonstrates in front of the National Press Club on Saturday protesting attack on its convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, countrywide rape incidents and price hike of daily essentials. -AA



Nagorik Oikya has called a countrywide demonstration on November 10 to establish the rights of people.The political platform came up with the announcement at a rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday protesting the attack on its convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna in Narayanganj.





Leaders and activists of several political and social organizations took part in the program. Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "We need unity to forge movement, which will help build a new Bangladesh. We have to fight to establish people's rights."





He urged people to come out on streets on November 10 to accelerate the fall of the government. Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said, "The government should hold a mid-term election to present their plans how life of people will be safe."





Saiful Haque, secretary general of Bangladesher Biplobi Workers Party (Revolutionary Workers' Party of Bangladesh), said, "The present government has snatched away the rights of vote and rice. Now they are taking away cloths of people."





Professor Dilara Chowdhury of Jahangirnagar University said, "The government talks about the development of women. But there is no security of women in the country."Ganasamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, BNP leader Israque Hossain and former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur also addressed the program.

Leave Your Comments