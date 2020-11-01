'Divided BNP would fail to oust unpopular government'



BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has said their party will fail in their movement to oust the government unless the prevailing intra-party feuds are resolved first.He was addressing a representative meeting of Krishak Dal at his chamber in the city on Saturday.







Gayeshwar said, "After 42 years, the party formed by Shaheed Ziaur Rahman to unite the nation is split both mentally and organizationally. It means we're in the same party, but we can't adjust with each other."





"We don't like to oppose each other openly, but we indulge in rivalry internally, and we try to undermine and defeat one another. We won't be able to gain anything if we don't have unity and mental adjustment within the party," he further said.He said their party did not get success in their movement to dislodge the government over the last 12 years only because of mental distance among the party leaders and activists.





