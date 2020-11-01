'BD economy in better position'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh's economy remains in a better position as the country has made a turnaround overcoming the adverse impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.He came up with the remarks while addressing the inauguration of a park and a bus terminal at Chowmuhabni municipality under Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district on Saturday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Country's export earnings, remittance inflow and foreign reserve have increased. Bangladesh has made a turnaround overcoming the negative effects of coronavirus." He joined the function through videoconferencing from his official residence in Dhaka.BNP always makes blind criticism of the government as they could not see the development of the country.





Dubbing BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as a puppet, he said the BNP leader does not make his own comments rather he always relay the remarks of others.The party (BNP) did not allow Mirza Fakhrul to join parliament even after he was elected as a member of parliament but other MPs-elect took the oath, he said.Quader said AL's roots remain very deep in this soil and it is well organized from the centre to the grassroots as a pro-people party.







Leave Your Comments