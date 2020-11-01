Global Covid-19 cases reach near 46 million





Global coronavirus infections have reached close to 46 million on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.





In the morning, the total caseload stood at 45,960,780 with 1,193,859 fatalities.

The US is the worst-hit country with 9,116,186 cases and 230,345 deaths, according to the data.

The United States reported nearly 100,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday, setting the highest single-day number of cases recorded around the world.

India comes in second place in terms of cases (8,137,119), while the country's death toll soared to 121,641.

Brazil currently ranks second in terms of Covid-19 deaths, behind the United States, and third in the number of cases, after the US and India.

Brazil registered 508 deaths in the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 159,884, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 22,282 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the total to 5,535,605.

Besides, 21,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,011,660, according to official figures released Saturday.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555, the data showed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week nationwide lockdown as the numbers kept soaring.

The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has warned that COVID-19 was spreading significantly faster in Britain than its worst-case scenarios.

Bangladesh’s coronavirus situation





Bangladesh on Saturday registered 1,320 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 407,684.

Besides, 18 more patients died from Covid-19 during the period, taking the fatalities to 5,923.

The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.45 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Besides, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said that an agreement to get supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine, once it is approved, would hopefully be reached in the next 'two to four days'.

