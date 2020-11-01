Inbound passengers must reintroduce covid tests: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said in the wake of massive COVID-19 outbreak again across the globe, the time has come to reintroduce coronavirus tests for every inbound passenger in all ports.

"The time has come again. From now on, there should be tests for incoming people from abroad, put them in quarantine, steps have to be taken like the previous time in all ports, including airports," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while addressing the ‘Bangabandhu National Youth Day 2020’ virtually. The function was arranged at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while she attended it from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Prime Minister said that anyone coming from abroad has to go through this check for ensuring the safety of the people of the country.

She asked the authorities concerned to take steps.

In this connection, she mentioned that at the initial stage of the outbreak, the government had issued 21 directives to keep the people of the country safe from COVID-19 infection.

She said that COVID-19 has been spreading around the world again on a massive scale and many countries in Europe, including the UK, have announced fresh lockdowns.

"We have to remain safe [and] must use masks whenever we go out in public,” she said. “Use masks, keep yourself and others safe."

The first November's youth day has been named Bangabandhu National Youth Day on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell presided over the programme where Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain also spoke.

Earlier, State Minister Russell handed over Bangabandhu National Youth Award (cash, certificate and crest) to 21 successful self-employed youths and five successful youth organisers in recognition of their exemplary contribution in setting up self-employment projects.

Commemorative stamps and envelopes were unveiled on the occasion of Bangabandhu National Youth Day.

