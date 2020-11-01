State Minister Shahriar trashes allegations against Rab





State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Sunday brushed aside allegations against elite police unit Rab, terming them propaganda against Bangladesh.

"It's (such propaganda) nothing new," he told reporters after attending a programme in the city citing the deployment of some lobbyists to spread such propaganda against the country.

Responding to a question, he said it was raised internally by a few persons as part of their internal process and it has nothing to do with the government.

"Rab is an organisation of our pride. We have all the answers ready for any situation if we are conveyed about it (officially)," he said, adding that Bangladesh will only react if any state or international organisation conveys to Bangladesh.

The State Minister highlighted the steps taken by the government and said the government remains engaged with the UN bodies for further improvements as it is an evolving process.

The number of extrajudicial killings has dropped significantly in the country as only nine such cases were recorded since August, according to rights group Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).





US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Todd Young (R-IN), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Chris Coons (D-DE), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) in calling on the Trump Administration to impose sanctions on senior commanders of Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

Earlier, Shahriar attended the opening ceremony of Orientation Course for Counsellor/First Secretary (Labour) designate to Bangladesh Missions abroad at Foreign Service Academy as the chief guest.

The State Minister said the government is making sure that expatriates get access to required services smoothly and no-one will be denied services.

He said Bangladesh is doing better compared to other countries who send workers abroad.

Shahriar said a few people lost jobs and the government would increase financial support for the workers to reskill them.

He said there is nothing like a free visa and encouraged all to avoid such an approach.

