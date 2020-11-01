Most dangerous airport in the world





An airport is an aerodrome with extended facilities, mostly for commercial air transport. Airport often have facilities to store and maintain aircraft and a control tower. An airport consists of landing areas, which comprises an aerially accessible open space including at least one operationally active surface such as runway for a plane to take off or a helipad and often includes adjustment utility buildings such as control towers, hangers and terminals. But some airports seems very dangerous and risky to take off and landing. Those airports are very scary for the pilots and passengers. I want to describe 5 dangerous airports in the World. Those are:







1. Maderia Airport, Portugal: Maderia Airport is known as a "Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport". It is located near the city of Funchal on the Portuguse Island of Maderia. The airport was initially known for being dangerous because of its short runway. Because of short runway, About 425 flight accidents occurred in 1977. After those accidents, the authorities were trying to extend the runway. But, it is very difficult for them. Somehow, they extended the runway 2 times. However, the airport is known as a most dangerous in the world.







2. Kathmandu Airport, Nepal: Kathmandu Airport is known as a "Tribhavan International Airport". It is situated in the capital city of Nepal. It is one of the most dangerous airports. There are many reasons behind this. This airport is surrounded by mountains and hills. Moreover, pilots are very careful to landing or takeoff plane in this airport. If they careless about the landing or take off, it could be accidents. Recently, US Bangla Airlines plane was crashed in this airport and took away many lives.





3. Matekane Air Strip, Lesotho: Metekane Air Strip is a high elevation airstrip serving Metekane, Lestho with a runway that extend to the edge of a 500 meter cliff. The runway is often used by charity organization and doctors to access remote village in the area. It is known as one of the scariest runway. But, it used very rarely.





4. Gibraltar International Airport, Gibraltar: Gibraltar International Airport is known as a "North Front Airport". It is the civilian airport that serves the British overseas territory of Gibraltar. The runway is owned by the Minister of Defense for use by the Royal Air Force as RAF Gibraltar. Civilian operators use civilian operated terminals. The airport is considered the most dangerous airport in Europe. Located only 500 meter from the Gibraltar city centre, the runway for this airport is that a busy street, Winston Churchill Avenue, intersects the runway, Because of this, when a plane lands or take off the roads has to be closed.





5. Juancho E.Yrausquin, Netherland: Juancho E.Yrasusquin Airport serves the tiny island of Sabo located in the Netherland Antilles. This airport is unique as both ends of the extremely short runway ended with a cliff. Because of the short runway ended with a cliff on either side, any mistakes in taking off or landing can have a disastrous outcome. As this airport is officially closed, those wishing to land at this airport must obtain a waiver to land.



Musabbir Uddin is a student of Cambrian School & College. HSC Batch 2020











